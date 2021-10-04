Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $327,236.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCT opened at $8.33 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 468,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

