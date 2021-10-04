Insider Buying: CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Purchases $327,236.00 in Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Richard S. Ressler bought 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $327,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMCT opened at $8.33 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
About CIM Commercial Trust
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
