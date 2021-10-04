Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $16,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard W. Loving also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of BWX Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $17,349.00.

BWXT traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

