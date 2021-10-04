Insider Selling: Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $15,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 million, a P/E ratio of -160.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

