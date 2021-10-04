Insider Selling: EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total transaction of C$62,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,539.

ECO opened at C$5.87 on Monday. EcoSynthetix Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of C$336.43 million and a P/E ratio of -93.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.36.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.