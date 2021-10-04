Insider Selling: SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SPXC opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

