Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Sells 4,141 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.