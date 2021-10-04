Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,424.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $4,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

