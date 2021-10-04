Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Critical Contrast

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Bill.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.39 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -11.29 Bill.com $238.26 million 102.93 -$98.72 million ($0.85) -304.40

Inspired Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bill.com. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill.com has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspired Entertainment and Bill.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bill.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.09%. Bill.com has a consensus price target of $247.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.54%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -24.38% N/A -11.45% Bill.com -41.43% -6.22% -1.90%

Summary

Bill.com beats Inspired Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

