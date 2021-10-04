Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$193.00 target price on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$191.49.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC opened at C$166.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$171.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$166.57. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$131.94 and a one year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.