International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ILAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 103,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,024. International Land Alliance has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

