InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 148,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IPVF opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

