Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

