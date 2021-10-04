Intrua Financial LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $789.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $833.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $778.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 207.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.88.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

