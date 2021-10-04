Intrua Financial LLC Takes $236,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 982,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.67 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

