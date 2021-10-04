Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Intuit by 8.0% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $543.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.05 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.