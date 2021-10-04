Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $1,100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $986.53.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $1,009.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,026.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $653.00 and a one year high of $1,087.01.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are going to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total transaction of $3,872,909.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

