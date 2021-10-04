Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Lifted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. 12,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,160. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

