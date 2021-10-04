Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Short Interest Up 126.0% in September

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the August 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of VTA stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.