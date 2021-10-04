Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $240.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.95. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $202.12 and a 1 year high of $264.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.