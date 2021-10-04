Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $26,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,457,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,598,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,598,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,344,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.54. 17,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,006. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $138.01 and a one year high of $206.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.27.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

