Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 425.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

