Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,788,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after acquiring an additional 159,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 8,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,533. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $59.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

