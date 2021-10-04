Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WildBrain (WLDBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS: WLDBF) recently:

9/20/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.60. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – WildBrain had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.90 to C$3.10. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $2.57 on Monday. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

