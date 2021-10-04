Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,540 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 589 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 24,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,050. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 135.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 295,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.