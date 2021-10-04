IONChain (IONC) Market Cap Tops $271,787.73

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $271,787.73 and approximately $2,124.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,683.71 or 0.43151744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00278180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00116099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About IONChain

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

