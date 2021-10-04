IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $33.34 on Friday. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. Research analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $641,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,097 shares of company stock worth $2,631,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IRadimed by 46.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 17.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

