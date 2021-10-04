iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Cut by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises about 4.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,205,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

