iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,121 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 1,066,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,755. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

