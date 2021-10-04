iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of IBTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,049. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $26.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.