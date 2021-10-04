iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at $981,000.

BATS:REM opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

