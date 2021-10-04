iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,206 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,040,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,079,000 after acquiring an additional 565,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,269,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

