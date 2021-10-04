iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 254,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,027,005 shares.The stock last traded at $32.65 and had previously closed at $32.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

