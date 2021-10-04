iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after buying an additional 1,311,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after buying an additional 778,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after buying an additional 582,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.73. The company had a trading volume of 226,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

