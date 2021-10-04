iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $57,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $136,211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $114.76 and a twelve month high of $164.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

