iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,170 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $57,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.42. 216,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

