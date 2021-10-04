Istar Inc. Buys 13,848 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,848 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00.

NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,730. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 68.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

