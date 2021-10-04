Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

