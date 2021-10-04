Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 878.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 402,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 120,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

