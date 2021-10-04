Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after purchasing an additional 525,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after buying an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,936,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,134,377,000 after purchasing an additional 362,249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $127.19. 96,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,860. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

