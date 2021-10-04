Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.52. 35,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,678. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

