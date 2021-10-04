Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,244 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.10. 37,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,431. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

