Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AMTI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 0.09. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $78.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $424,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $9,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,071 shares of company stock worth $1,386,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

