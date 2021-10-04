Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 91.3% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,658 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $173.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

