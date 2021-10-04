Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

