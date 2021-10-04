JNE Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

JNE Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for about 22.0% of JNE Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JNE Partners LLP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

UHAL traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $659.76. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $677.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.85. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

