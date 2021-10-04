John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) announced a dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of HTD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.95. 108,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,797. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

