John W. Allison Buys 5,000 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

