Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.