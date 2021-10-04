Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 226.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $149.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

