Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $43.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

